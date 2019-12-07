LEON VALLEY, Texas — The Leon Valley Fire Department is warning residents after a water well tested positive for the E. coli bacteria on July 10.

In a post to their Facebook page, LVFD says the well in question is a secondary well that has been taken out of service temporarily. City officials have also disinfected and re-sampled the well in anticipation of resolving the issue within the next two days.

LVFD says the E. coli bacteria can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, and other symptoms. Leon Valley residents who experience those symptoms may want to seek medical advice, the fire department says.

Residents who would like more information can contact 210-681-1232.