SAN ANTONIO — A driver suspected of driving while intoxicated was released into police custody after being checked out by EMS following a crash Wednesday night.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to the 3400 block of E Southcross around 11:55 p.m. for a car that had hit a light pole and then slammed into a tree.

An official with SAPD said that the suspect was speeding when he lost control and hit a utility pole, knocking it down and exposing live wires on the street level. The suspect then ran away from the scene and was caught and arrested a block away, per SAPD.

The man was evaluated and treated by EMS before being released into police custody.

CPS Energy crews were called out to the scene to work on the downed utility pole.