Dunkin' offering 'Dulce De Leche' donut to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

SAN ANTONIO — Dunkin' is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a new donut flavor at San Antonio restaurants.
The new Dulce De Leche donut is available beginning Wednesday, September 15, through Friday, October 15, at participating Dunkin' restaurants.
The limited-time donut features Dunkin’s classic yeast donut shell and Dulce De Leche filling tossed in powdered sugar.
“Dunkin’ is proud to be able to share in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and honor our Hispanic guests with this special sweet treat!” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field marketing Manager. “This month is a special time to recognize the culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans on our society and we can’t wait for our guests to celebrate alongside us all month long.”