x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dumpster fire spreads to and destroys apartment unit on the northwest side, officials say

A person who was recently evicted is now being considered a person of interest in the apartment fire, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A unit at an apartment complex on Thursday was destroyed in what officials are referring to as a suspicious fire. 

Around 9 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to multiple dumpster fires at the Silver Oaks apartments on the northwest side. The dumpster fires spread to the apartment unit, catching it on fire. Officials said that unit is a total loss, but surrounding apartment buildings were not heavily damaged.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding this fire are suspicious and that a person of interest who lived in one of the units was evicted.

Five people and pets were impacted by the fire and officials said the Red Cross is getting involved.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the fire is under arson investigation, officials confirmed. 

West-side apartment fire

A major fire has burned down part of an apartment building in the Silver Oaks apartments.

Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Related Articles

In Other News

Couple escapes house fire on north side with dog