SAN ANTONIO — A man was sitting inside his business when a dump truck slammed into his building on the city's east side Monday evening.

Police said the dump truck was towing a trailer when the driver crossed two lanes of traffic off W.W. White Road, crashed into a utility pole, and then plowed into the Armstrong Bail Bonds building.

The truck went completely through the building, crashing out the other side into the building next door.

Police said the driver was not injured in the wreck. Roscoe Armstrong, who's owned the business for over 40 years, told KENS 5 it was a miracle he was able to walk away from the incident.

Investigators said they believe the truck has a mechanical or brake failure that caused the driver to lose control and that alcohol was not involved.

CPS crews are continuing to work to replace the utility pole broken in the crash. Crews said they expected to remain on the scene late into Monday night.

