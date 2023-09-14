First program of its kind combines medicine and artificial intelligence, debuting in San Antonio

The program will be a five year MD/MS program that enables physicians in San Antonio to use artificial intelligence to improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes.

SAN ANTONIO — The nation’s first dual degree in medicine and artificial intelligence will debut in San Antonio.

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and the University of Texas-San Antonio are officially launching the first known program in the United States to combine medicine and artificial intelligence.

“This unique partnership promises to offer groundbreaking innovation that will lead to new therapies and treatments to improve health and quality of life,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken.

“We’re justifiably proud of the pioneering work being done at UTSA and UT Health San Antonio to educate and equip future medical practitioners on how to best harness the opportunities - and address the challenges - that AI will present for the field of health care in the years to come,” Milliken said.

AI has already been utilized in the medical field including customized patient treatment plans, robotic surgeries, and drug dosage. UT Health San Antonio and UTSA also have several research programs underway to improve health care diagnostics and treatment with the help of AI.

