SAN ANTONIO — *Editor's note: The attached photo is from the SA Stock Show and Rodeo and was taken on February 14, 2020. It is unknown if the cow photographed is the 'rabid cow' mentioned in the DSHS warning.

If you attended the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo between February 11-14, then you may need to be assessed for possible rabies exposure, according to a press release from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A solid black cow that was shown by a student from Miller Grove ISD in Hopkins County was found to have developed rabies and was capable of spreading the virus that causes it during the aforementioned dates.

The cow was reportedly only outside of the barn while being shown and then loaded and unloaded for transport.

Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals, so anyone who put their hand in the cow's mouth or nose or had contact between animal's saliva and an open wound or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or moth should be evaluated for rabies exposure.

People who didn't have that sort of contact with the cow are not at risk of contracting the disease.

It usually takes between 3 weeks and 3 months for someone exposed to rabies to get sick.

Bexar County residents with questions can contact the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District at 210-207-8876.