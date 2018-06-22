Police say a drunk driver slammed into multiple structures on the north side Thursday night before police were able to stop him.

Shortly after 10 pm Thursday, police were called to the 1000 block of Fresno at Grant where they say an intoxicated driver slammed into a restaurant shortly after he slammed into a car.

Investigators said he hit the car on Blanco Road and sped down Fresno before finally slamming into the restaurant near Grant.

The suspect was only identified as a 25-year-old male.

No injuries were reported.

