Drunk driver crashes into fence near home while little girl was sleeping

SAN ANTONIO — One drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a fence of a nearby home on the south side Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at the 300 block of W. Theo around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man in his 30s was traveling westbound on Theo when he lost control, rolling over and hitting a fence with a house nearby. The house did not have substantial damage.

Police were sent to the scene after a vehicle was reported for hitting a home and when they arrived found evidence the car may have hit the corner of the house after crashing into a nearby fence, officials say.

The corner of the house belonged to a little girl who was shaken up after the crash, according to police.