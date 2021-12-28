x
Drug deal leads to shooting on north west side, police say

A man was trying to buy drugs when he was shot in the torso. Police say a bullet went through a nearby apartment but no one was injured.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after a drug deal went wrong on the north west side.

At 11 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the Horizon Hills apartments located at the 4000 block of Horizon Hill. 

Police say a man was trying to buy some drugs from a dealer when the transaction went wrong. The suspect shot the victim in the torso, but a stray bullet ended up going through the window into another apartment where a family was inside. 

No one in the other apartment was injured but the victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

