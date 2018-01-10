SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System is removing the drought restrictions placed upon the city following one of the rainiest months in city's history.

City Manager Sheryl Sculley and SAWS President Robert R. Puente made the announcement Monday, stating that the Stage 1 and 2 restrictions would end effective Tuesday, Oct. 2.

SAWS says the extreme rainfall raised the water level for the Edwards Aquifier above the 660 feet msl mark; that, compounded with the prediction for normal precipitation for the rest of 2018 by the National Weather Service, gave SAWS enough reason to advise the city to end the restrictions.

With the restrictions - in place since May - removed, SAWS says San Antonio will return to year-round watering rules.

