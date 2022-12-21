Driving for Christmas? Pack a vehicle winter emergency kit, AAA Texas says

The kit should include items such as water, food, ice scrapers and warm clothing.

SAN ANTONIO — As freezing weather dips into Texas, drivers will be heading out on the roads to their year-end celebrations.

AAA Texas estimates nearly 9 million Texans will journey fifty miles or more away from home between December 22 to January 2, that's up 3 percent from last year.

About 90 percent of travelers are expected to drive in their vehicle to their holiday destination. The heaviest traffic is expected on Thursday through Friday afternoon, and during what will likely be the arrival of the artic front.

Rain isn't expected with the colder weather on Thursday but windy conditions are.

Before the winter blast arrives, AAA Texas said it's essential that drivers make sure they have a fully stocked emergency kit, equipped for winter weather. Here is what they recommend online for kits:

Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)

Shovel

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables or jump pack

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)

Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry if you must get out of the vehicle

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)

First-aid kit (check expiration date)

Drinking water

Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets

Ice scraper

Snow brush

Winter windshield washer solvent

Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car

Car charger for mobile phone

In addition to an emergency kit, drivers should do the following to protect their vehicle from damage that can occur in winter:

Check your windshield wipers and washers. Wiper blades should completely clear rain or snow from your windshield with each swipe. Replace blades that leave streaks or miss spots. For the winter months, purchase one-piece beam-type or rubber-clad winter blades to fight snow and ice buildup. In cold climates, be sure to fill the windshield washer reservoir with a cleaning solution that will not freeze when the temperatures drop.

Wiper blades should completely clear rain or snow from your windshield with each swipe. Replace blades that leave streaks or miss spots. For the winter months, purchase one-piece beam-type or rubber-clad winter blades to fight snow and ice buildup. In cold climates, be sure to fill the windshield washer reservoir with a cleaning solution that will not freeze when the temperatures drop. Inspect tires to ensure drivability on winter roads. Make sure tires have adequate tread depth – at least 4/32” – as worn tires can affect a driver’s ability to stop in slick conditions. An easy way to check for wear is by inserting an upside down quarter into your tread groove. If the top of Washington's head is exposed, the tread depth is less than 4/32" and it’s time to replace your tires. Also, check that your car has a spare tire and keep it properly inflated in case you need it.