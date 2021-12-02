Drivers stuck on I-10 between Junction and Kerrville during icy conditions

TxDOT and other agencies were out on that stretch overnight attempting to clear the highway.

JUNCTION, Texas — Drivers are reporting that they have been stuck for hours, and all night long, in some cases, along a stretch of I-10 between Junction and Kerrville Friday morning.

Some motorists first reported getting stranded there Thursday night, when Kimble County officials said some big rigs were blocking the road and could not get through. TxDOT and other agencies were out there overnight attempting to clear the highway.

Officials said Friday morning that there were icy conditions on the roadway, causing further delays, but that the highway was open.

One viewer reported to KENS 5 that her parents have been stuck on the highway for 17 hours. Below is some video they took: