Two people injured after rollover crash north of downtown, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash early Monday morning, police say.
Just before 1:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Blanco Road to a crash.
Police said two vehicles were driving on Woodlawn Avenue when one of them tried to make a left turn on to Blanco, slamming into the other car.
Police say the impact of the crash caused one of the cars to rollover. A man from the car and a woman from the pickup were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said they are investigating but it doesn't appear that intoxication was a factor in the crash. No other injuries were reported.