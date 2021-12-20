Two people injured after rollover crash north of downtown, officials say

Police said two vehicles were driving on Woodlawn Avenue when one of them tried to make a left turn on to Blanco, slamming into the other car.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash early Monday morning, police say.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Blanco Road to a crash.

Police say the impact of the crash caused one of the cars to rollover. A man from the car and a woman from the pickup were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.