PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A family is accusing state troopers of making mistakes that cost a 12-year-old boy his life in a high-speed chase in Paulding County last year.

Le'Den Boykins, 12, was sitting in the backseat of a car driven by a neighbor, who was being chased by Georgia State Patrol Troopers on the morning of September 10, 2021.

The family who was responsible for Le'Den that day is now publicly speaking about the incident, and about the trooper who used a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, causing the car to crash that killed the child.

"I could hear the fear, I could see their faces. They were all scared, really scared. That was tough," Janetra Moore said, describing the Facetime call her son made while his dad was being pulled over by police. "It was scary because I could see the blue lights in the background."



Her husband Charlie Moore was the one behind the wheel while their son sat in the passenger seat and his best friend, Le'Den, was in the back seat.



"It seemed like it escalated so fast, the officer was so aggressive it went so fast,"

Janetra Moore said.

Investigators said Charlie Moore refused to roll down his window. At some point, a GSP trooper busted open the car window. That's when police said Moore fled, leading GSP troopers and a Paulding County deputy on a pursuit.



"I heard my husband say, 'why are they hitting the car?' and he said that one more time, and the camera just kinda went black I guess when the car flipped over," said Janetra.



A PIT maneuver was used to end the chase. It means authorities forced the vehicle they are pursuing to abruptly turn sideways, sometimes easing into the rear end of the fleeing vehicle. Charlie Moore's vehicle flipped and 12-year-old Le'Den lost his life.



"I could hear them all screaming and you know so it was hard," Janetra said.



Charlie's father Dan Moore said the entire situation could have been handled differently, especially since children were in the car.

"My grandson was very, very, afraid, it was his window that initially got busted. And that’s when my son said, 'oh no, this is not supposed to be happening,'" he said. "They're on the back roads with someone that was aggressive from the very beginning."



Dan said that's the only reason his son fled, not because he was under the influence or had an outstanding warrant as stated by police. A toxicology report has not been made public.



"You can’t tell me that state police or anyone, police officer, would not come up to a car in the dark and not look in the vehicle and not see that there were children in the car," said Dan.



Investigators previously said although the 911 call shows Charlie Moore repeatedly stating children were in the car, deputies said they worked to get that message to the officers in pursuit, but it happened so fast, the chase ended before they could.



"Charlie is a hardworking man with four children -- three little girls, and a boy," said Dan, adding that it is tough he has to be away from his family.

Janetra echoed a similar sentiment, adding that Le'Den felt like part of the family too.



"He (Charlie) misses his kids and they miss him," she said. "He’s still mourning. He was my bonus child. I loved Le'Den so much."