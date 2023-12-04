Driver's arms broken in rollover accident on the south side

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on Roosevelt near Wharton.

SAN ANTONIO — Police believe speeding may have led to a man breaking both of arms in a rollover accident on the south side early Wednesday morning.

Police found the car in a field and the driver was trapped inside. Once first responders got him out, the man was taken to the hospital with two broken arms.

No one else was hurt in the crash, but police say the man's car was heavily damaged.

There is no word yet on whether to the man is facing charges in this crash, but police believe speed was a factor.

