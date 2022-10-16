Driver trapped inside vehicle after losing control of car and crashing into tree

The driver is expected to be okay, but police say the driver is under investigation for DWI.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver had to be rescued out of their car Sunday morning after losing control and crashing into a tree off I-10 and Hildebrand Avenue, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash scene after receiving reports about the crash.

According to SAPD, the driver was driving down the access road before he lost control and slammed into a tree. SAFD crews had to cut the driver from the vehicle after his leg was pinned.

He was then taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition, but police did mention that he's now under investigation for DWI.