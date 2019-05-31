SAN ANTONIO — Slick roads may have caused a bad wreck on the city's northwest side, according to police.

A 19-year-old driver lost control of his truck on the I-10 access road near Ramsgate just after 2 a.m. Friday morning. The vehicle then slammed into a tree; the driver was thrown from his vehicle.

Officials say the driver shattered bones in both of his legs. He was transported to University Hospital.

Police say it is unknown whether the driver was intoxicated.No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the incident.