Driver takes off after running red light, crashing into vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are searching for a driver accused of crashing into a pickup truck, then taking off on foot, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on South Hamilton and Buena Vista Street.

Police said a man driving an SUV ran a red light and slammed into the side of the truck that was going through the intersection.

One person inside the truck was ejected from the impact and taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The man in the SUV fled on foot after the crash.

Police searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect. The other passengers in the pickup truck were reportedly not injured.