Driver taken to hospital in critical condition following crash on northeast side

The San Antonio Police Department believe the man was driving at a high speed when he lost control.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver is in critical condition after a crash on the northeast side. Crews had to cut the vehicle's roof to get him out.

The incident happened just after midnight on Friday on Interstate 35 and Eisenhauer.

Crews had to pull the driver from the vehicle and he was taken to the hospital. Authorities said alcohol was found in the car, but they did not report if he was driving under the influence.