Driver T-bones truck at intersection, killing man, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A major crash on the city's south side left one man dead, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. South Zarzamora and West Southcross Boulevard.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Charger was going at a high rate of speed when it T-boned a white pickup truck at the intersection.

The impact sent the truck into a utility pole, killing the male driver of the truck. The Charger then crashed into several parked cars at a mechanic shop at the intersection.

The driver of the Charger was detained, but charges were not reported. Police did a sobriety test on the male driver but were unable to confirm if intoxication was a factor.