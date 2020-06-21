x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

local

Driver swerves to avoid hitting dog, crashes into parked car

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — A small dog's life was spared when a driver swerved to avoid hitting it early Sunday morning. 

Unfortunately, the driver served too far and crashed into a parked car and then rolled over, according to an official with SAPD.

Officers were called out to the 100 block of Carle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a rollover.

At the scene, units located a pickup rolled onto its side. 

The driver told officers that a small dog ran out in front of him and he tried to avoid hitting it by swerving; he swerved too far, hit the parked car and rolled. 

The driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. 