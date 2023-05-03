Driver suspected of DWI in 2-vehicle crash on Loop 1604, police say

It happened around 2:23 a.m. near Redland Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a driver is suspected of driving while intoxicated in a crash that heppened early Sunday morning on the northside.

It happened around 2:23 a.m. on the 3400 block of N Loop 1604 E. near Redland Road.

Both police and firefighters responded to the crash and found two vehicles were involved in the main lanes of Loop 1604.

Police say the driver of the car lost control and hit the other driver in an SUV, then veered off the highway and ended up on the grassy shoulder of the access road.

The SUV spun around and slammed into the concrete highway divider.

It's unclear what caused the driver of the car to lose control but that driver is being detained for possible DWI.

A female passenger that was in the SUV was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

