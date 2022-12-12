Man suspected of driving drunk crashes into off-duty officer's vehicle, police say

The officer was working a roadside construction job on Loop 1604 at La Cantera.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after crashing into an officer's vehicle who was working at a construction area on Loop 1604 early Monday.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Loop 1604 at La Cantera Rd near UTSA.

The off-duty officer was not injured in the crash, but his truck had to be towed away.

Police said the officer, who does not work for the San Antonio Police Department, was working a roadside construction job when a car crashed into the back of his truck.

The driver failed a field sobriety test, police say.

No injuries were reported, but both vehicles were towed and the driver was arrested.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.