Driver suspected of DWI after rolling vehicle over, hitting home and severing gas line

The loud, dangerous hiss could be heard as lots of natural gas was leaking from the pipes, but CPS Energy arrived pretty quickly to secure the line.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver suspected of driving while intoxicated rolled over his vehicle, hit a home and severed a gas line early Wednesday morning, police say.

Both fire and police responded to the reports of a rollover crash on the 3100 block of West Laurel near 421 just northwest of downtown around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday.

When officials arrived, they said the driver had feld form the scene, but he was found a short time later.

Police say the man lost control and possibly hit a curb before rolling over and then hitting the home. A gas line was also severed in the crash.

The smell of natural gas quickly filled the neighborhood. The loud dangerous hiss could be heard as lots of natural gas was leaking from the pipes. CPS Energy arrived pretty quickly and secured the line.

The driver was given a field sobriety test, then placed under arrest on suspicion of DWI.

He was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution, officials say.

