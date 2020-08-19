Driver survives crash that ended with car partially submerged in the San Antonio River

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of SE Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is lucky to be alive after their car crashed into the bank of the San Antonio River, according to an official with SAPD.

The crash occurred in the 1700 block of SE Military Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to preliminary information from the SAPD, the driver is suspected of becoming distracted and failing to notice that the driver in front of them was coming to a stop.

The driver collided with the car in front of them which caused the driver's airbag to deploy, the report continues. The driver then veered to the right, jumped a curb, hit the metal guardrail of the bridge, and drove through the guardrail before falling from the top of the bridge into the bank of the San Antonio River below.

At that point, per preliminary information, the car came to a stop, resting on its rooftop, partially submerged in the water.