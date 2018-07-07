San Antonio — A driver slammed into a wall divider on Interstate 10 overnight before rolling over onto the highway's lower level and trapping his passenger, police said.

Investigators said the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Fredericksburg Road.

The driver reportedly slammed into the wall divider that separates the upper and lower level of I-10 before rolling over onto the lower level.

The accident caused the passenger to be trapped inside. She had to be rescued by the jaws of life. She was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Investigators are working to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash. If blood tests prove alcohol was in the driver's system, he could face intoxication assault.

