San Antonio — A driver who police say was driving at a high rate of speed hit a bus stop and injured a man on the northeast side overnight, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The accident happened just before 3 am Friday in the 10,600 block of Perrin Beitel.

Investigators said the driver of a red sedan was speeding before slamming into a bus stop and clipping a man in his 50s.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

The driver, identified as in his 20s, was checked out by EMT's on the scene and was assessed for intoxication. Depending on those results, he could face several charges.

