SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital following a rollover crash early Friday morning.

Helotes Police and Fire were called out to the 10900 block of Shaenfield Road around 2:30 a.m. for a crash.

According to an official with Helotes PD, at the scene, officers found a man who had been ejected from his car during a rollover crash.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.