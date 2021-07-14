Driver runs red light causing series of crashes, police say

A driver is suffering from life-threatening injuries after causing a series of crashes Tuesday night, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Guadalupe Street and Brazos Street for a major crash.

According to SAPD, a black car was traveling northbound on Brazos Street at a high rate of speed. The driver of the black car ran a red light and hit a silver SUV, then hit the traffic light and knocked it over.

The driver of the black car had to be extricated by SAFD --- then transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the silver SUV was transported to University Hospital as a precaution.