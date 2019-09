SAN ANTONIO — What started as a chase between a driver and Bexar County Sheriff Deputies ended in a rollover on the southwest side.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. The chase started on Highway 1604 near Somerset Road and ended at the intersection of I-35 and Cassin Lane.

BCSO was chasing the driver when the driver's vehicle rolled. The driver was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.