Driver plows into home, then runs away from crash, police say

The driver also crashed into a pole. The pole then fell onto a neighbor's parked vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver plowed into a house, creating a jarring wake up call for a south-side family.

The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday on Neal and Pleasanton Road.

The San Antonio Police Department said a Dodge Challenger was driving westbound on Neal at a high rate of speed. They reportedly came to the intersection at Pleasanton and failed to turn, crashing into a pole, tree, yard decoration and the side of the home.

The pole fell on a parked car in the neighbor's driveway, badly damaging the vehicle. 

Credit: KENS 5

The driver got out of the Challenger and ran away, police said. Authorities are searching for the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

