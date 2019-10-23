SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters had to move a truck and pry open the door of a sedan to free a driver who was pinned inside following a wrong-way crash, according to an SAPD officer at the scene.

The accident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 10700 block of Potranco Road.

According to an officer at the scene, a woman in a black sedan pulled out of a parking lot going the wrong way. She did a U-turn to correct her direction but was hit by a truck in the process.

Firefighters moved the truck and were able to open the door to the sedan.

The woman was taken to University Hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.