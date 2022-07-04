Driver passes away after driving through guard rail on 410, falling onto road below

Authorities closed Villamain Road as they investigate, but traffic was not delayed on Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO — At least one person has died following a crash on the city's south side.

The San Antonio Police Department was only able to provide limited information at this time, but they did confirm the driver passed away after driving through a guard rail.

Our KENS 5 crew at the scene witnessed the vehicle flipped over.

The incident happened early Thursday morning on Loop 410 and Villamain Road going southbound.

