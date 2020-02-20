SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed in a crash Thursday morning near Callaghan and Evers Road shortly after a caller reported the car 'doing doughnuts,' according to an official with SAPD.

After the first call, police received another call for a hit and run near Bandera Road and Mainland Road. The victim of the hit and run followed the car but lost him.

A few moments later, an officer in the area heard a big crash and came across the accident.

The car was wedged between a car wash and a shopping center; the driver was dead at the scene.

According to police, the car was reported stolen last Friday.

The investigation continues.