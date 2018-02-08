The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the driver responsible for striking two women who were crossing the street on the city's west side Wednesday night.

One of the women died at the scene at West Martin Street and North Brazos Street around 9:40 pm.

SAPD said a red pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit both women. The driver fled the scene.

Police said the red pick up truck should have damage to its front end.

The surviving victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

