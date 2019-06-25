SEGUIN, Texas — Authorities say a man lost control of his 18-wheeler in Monday's rainy weather and overturned into the grass, causing a traffic headache near Seguin just south of the Guadalupe River.

The incident occurred just east of FM 725 on eastbound I-10 heading into Seguin around 5 p.m. The truck was carrying palettes of a polymer material, according to crews at the scene, who were working to clean up the mess for more than an hour.

Traffic had cleared in both directions of I-10 by 6:30 as crews worked to remove the semi truck from the grassy median.