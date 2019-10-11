SAN ANTONIO — A man was speeding on the north side when he lost control of his truck and slammed into a traffic light pole, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Sunday between Turkey Point and Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks.

Police said the man was pinned in the vehicle and had to be rescued by the jaws of life.

The driver was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor and police ruled this an accident.

No other injuries were reported.