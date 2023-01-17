Driver loses control, hits cement truck, then flips car, police say

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday on the northwest-side of town on Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a driver may have been speeding when he lost control of his vehicle, slammed into a cement truck, then rolled over on the northwest-side of town early Tuesday.

Officers initially thought this was a fatal accident, and ordered investigators and CSI for a reported "10-60," which is code for a major incident. Imagine their suprise when they found the driver standing nearby in the grassy median, apparently unharmed.

It happened on Loop 1604 near Bandera Road around 2:20 a.m.

Police conducted a field sobriety on the driver, who was then detained for possible DWI.

An officer on the scene said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit a cement truck, then rolled over, catching fire.

Amazingly, no injuries at the scene were reported.

