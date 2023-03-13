Driver loses control, crashes SUV into bedroom of 12-year-old girl on southside

Police say the driver fled from the scene following the crash, but was found a few blocks away and taken into custody.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver is facing several charges after losing control of his SUV, and crashing into the bedroom of a 12-year-old girl at a home on the southside.

Police and firefighters were called out to the 300 block of Drury Lane near Mango Avenue right around midnight Sunday for reports of an SUV crashing into a house.

Police say that the man was driving south on Mago Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, and plowed into the home. He ran from the scene following the crash, but was was found a few blocks away and taken into custody.

Police say the SUV struck a room that belongs to a 12-year-old girl, causing her to be extremely shaken up from the trauma. She was in the room at the time of the crash, but somehow avoided serious injury.

She was evaluated at the scene and first responders say that she has minor physical injuries, but mostly but fear and psychological trauma weighed heavy on her.

Nobody had to taken to the hospital.



SAPD says the driver is facing multiple charges, but they aren’t certain what they are at this point.

This is a developing story.

