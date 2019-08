SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s is in critical condition following an accident on the city's east side Thursday night.

According to San Antonio Police, the man was driving along I-37 S near 1604 when his Jeep SUV rolled down a hill off of the I-37 southbound lanes.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No other cars were involved and no passengers were in the car at the time of the rollover.