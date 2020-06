Police said that speed or intoxication was likely the cause of the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after crashing their SUV into a guardrail early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 3:30 a.m. for a rollover.

At the scene, officers found an SUV wedged up onto a guardrail. The driver of the car was not present.

An official with SAPD said that the driver fled the scene after the crash and that speed/or intoxication was likely the cause.