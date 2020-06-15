Driver killed in train crash Sunday morning

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the McCarty Lane railroad track intersection in San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A driver was killed when he was hit by a train at the McCarty Lane railroad track intersection Sunday.

According to a press release from the City of San Marcos, officers with the San Marcos Police Department were called out to the scene just after 9 a.m.

At the scene, there was a red 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup that was hit by a train. The driver was inside the truck, deceased.

Witnesses told officers that the train crossing arms were down when the truck proceeded through the railroad crossing.

The driver has since been identified as Joe Quintero Sr., a San Marcos resident.