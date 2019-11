SAN ANTONIO — A driver lost control of his sports car and hit an SUV head-on on the northwest side Tuesday night, police said.

The driver of an orange Mustang jumped the median along Culebra Road near Tezel around 9:20 p.m., according to authorities. That’s when the Mustang collided with the SUV.

Police said the driver of the Mustang died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.