Man dies in crash after hitting guard rail at high rate of speed, police say

A driver passed away after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a guard rail, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on North Loop 1604 and Nacogdoches Road.

Police said the man was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control, slamming into the highway guard rail. He was reportedly pinned inside the vehicle. Emergency Medical Services said he passed away in the crash.

No other injuries were reported and no other drivers were involved.