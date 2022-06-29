Driver killed in accident on I-10 West near Fresno

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. near the exit to Fresno Road off I-10 West.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver was killed in an accident at I-10 just northwest of downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a driver of a flatbed truck carrying lumber and bags of cement was pulled over in the center median. The truck driver decided cross the freeway to exit the highway and crashed into the white car.

The driver of the white car was pronounced dead at the scene. No one in the truck was injured.

Police do not plan to charge the driver of the truck, calling the incident an accident.

