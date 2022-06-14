Driver killed, car torn to pieces after crashing into pole

Police say the driver lost control while speeding and hit a metal signal pole which tore apart his car.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after his car was split into several pieces following that happened just before midnight Tuesday, officials say.

At 11:52 p.m., San Antonio police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to South Presa and Natchez Trail Drive for a crash. When they arrived, they found the car in several pieces.

Police said the driver was driving too fast when he lost control and hit the concrete median, then a metal pole.

SAPD says the crash was so violent that the driver was dismembered.

Witnesses recounted that the man was seen driving at a high rate of speed, but was not racing. There were no other injuries reported.

This crash is very similar to another crash where a driver was speeding, lost control and hit a metal pole on the north side. That driver also did not survive the crash.