SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.

The driver was traveling in his truck southbound on Tupper Avenue at a high speed, according to police, when he slammed into an SAPD squad car which was traveling west on Southcross Boulevard around 11:15 pm Thursday.

The crash caused the officer to spin out of control and slam into a utility pole.

The truck ricocheted into a nearby tree in someone's front yard. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police officer walked away uninjured.

Southwest side crash involving SAPD patrol car
01 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
02 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
03 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
04 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
05 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
06 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
07 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
08 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
09 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
10 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
11 / 11
San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.
© 2018 KENS