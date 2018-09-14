SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said a driver was killed after slamming into an SAPD patrol car and spinning into a nearby tree on the city's southwest side Thursday night.

The driver was traveling in his truck southbound on Tupper Avenue at a high speed, according to police, when he slammed into an SAPD squad car which was traveling west on Southcross Boulevard around 11:15 pm Thursday.

The crash caused the officer to spin out of control and slam into a utility pole.

The truck ricocheted into a nearby tree in someone's front yard. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police officer walked away uninjured.

Southwest side crash involving SAPD patrol car

