Driver killed after being trapped inside tanker as it burst into flames

At some point, the driver of the tanker lost control of the truck, rode the guardrail along I-37 and rolled over off of the freeway bridge over 1604.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after getting stuck inside of a tanker that burst into flames shortly following a crash along I-37 Thursday night.

SAPD officers were called out to a major accident at I-37 S access road northbound at S Loop 1604.

According to an official at the scene, a tanker truck that was hauling syrup or molasses was traveling north on I-37 when the driver lost control, rode the guardrail, rolled over off of the freeway bridge over 1604, and landed on the access road at S Loop 1604.

The truck clipped a minivan as it came down, but the driver of the van was not seriously injured.