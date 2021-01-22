Driver killed after being trapped inside tanker as it burst into flames

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after getting stuck inside of a tanker that burst into flames shortly following a crash along I-37 Thursday night.
SAPD officers were called out to a major accident at I-37 S access road northbound at S Loop 1604.
According to an official at the scene, a tanker truck that was hauling syrup or molasses was traveling north on I-37 when the driver lost control, rode the guardrail, rolled over off of the freeway bridge over 1604, and landed on the access road at S Loop 1604.
The truck clipped a minivan as it came down, but the driver of the van was not seriously injured.
The tanker truck, however, burst into flames, and the driver was trapped inside, unable to escape. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.