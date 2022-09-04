Driver killed, 5-year-old passenger injured after speeding driver tries to merge into lane their SUV was in, forcing them off the road

The two were both ejected from their vehicle, the at-fault driver did not stop.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed, and his 5-year-old passenger was injured when a driver tried to merge into the lane they were in, forcing them off the road.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 3:35 p.m. on the 15000 block of Interstate 37 on the south side of town.

Police say the 59-year-old man and the child were both ejected from the Chevrolet Blazer they were driving in when the driver of a silver pickup truck sped onto the highway and tried to merge into their lane.

The tires of the truck reportedly struck the front right corner of the Chevrolet Blazer, forcing the Blazer off the road and onto the grass median.

The victim tried to correct, but lost control, causing the Blazer to flip over, ejecting the two from inside from the vehicle.

The driver of the silver truck did not stop.

Police found the 59-year-old victim dead at the scene. The 5-year-old boy was found conscious and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The child's mother was found and notified.

When police locate the suspect in the silver truck, they will be facing failure to stop and render aid charges.